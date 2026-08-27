Chibuike Nwaiwu Banned For Two Europa League Games

Nigeria defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has been handed a two-match suspension following his red card in Trabzonspor’s UEFA Europa League playoff first-leg defeat to Ferencváros.

Chibuike Nwaiwu, a 23-year-old centre-back was sent off late in the keenly contested encounter at Papara Park as Trabzonspor suffered a 1-0 defeat on home soil. Kristoffer Zachariassen’s 17th-minute strike proved the difference, giving the Hungarian champions a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg.

Nwaiwu will now miss Thursday night’s decisive second leg at the Ferencváros Stadion, where Trabzonspor will attempt to overturn the one-goal deficit and keep their European campaign alive.

The Nigerian will also sit out Trabzonspor’s opening league-phase fixture if the Turkish club recover in Budapest and progress to the next stage of the competition.

His absence comes as a blow to the Black Sea Storm, who must find a way past Ferencváros without one of their regular defenders. Nwaiwu’s dismissal also left Trabzonspor with 10 men in the closing stages of the first leg.

The centre-back has become an important part of the Trabzonspor squad since joining the club from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January. The 23-year-old has also made two league appearances this season as he continues to establish himself in Turkey.