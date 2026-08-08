Christantus Uche Ruled Out Of 2026/27 Season After Serious Knee Injury

Getafe have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026/27 La Liga season after Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was ruled out for the entire campaign with a serious right knee injury.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, an MRI scan carried out after Getafe’s pre-season friendly against Monaco revealed multiple tears to the ligaments and menisci in Christantus Uche’s right knee.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in the closing stages of the match at Stade Louis II after Monaco defender Christian Mawissa made a forceful challenge that twisted his leg. Mawissa was shown a straight red card, while Uche was treated on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher.

Getafe initially described the injury as a “bruise”, raising hopes that the damage was not serious. However, further examinations confirmed significant damage that will require surgery in the coming days, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation programme. The injury has ended Uche’s season before the Spanish league campaign has even begun.

The setback is particularly painful for Uche, who returned to Getafe after his loan spell at Crystal Palace and was expected to play an important role in Jose Bordalas’ plans. The Madrid-based club are also preparing for a new European campaign in the UEFA Europa Conference League, making the midfielder’s absence an added concern for the coaching staff.

The injury is also a blow to Nigeria, as Uche is now expected to miss the Super Eagles’ upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.