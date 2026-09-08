Trabzonspor Coach Eases Fears Over Paul Onuachu Injury

Trabzonspor interim head coach, Huseyin Cimsir, has eased concerns over Paul Onuachu’s fitness after the Super Eagles striker was forced off during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super Lig.

Naija News reports that Paul Onuachu left the pitch in the 44th minute after suffering a chin injury following a physical challenge.

Franculino Dju replaced the Nigerian forward, raising concerns over his availability for Trabzonspor’s next league game and Nigeria’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, Cimsir, who took over from Fatih Terim, played down the severity of the injury and suggested Onuachu could return to action soon. “I don’t think it’s a very important thing. There is no troubled situation,” Cimsir said, in comments relayed by HaberTS.

The injury came after Onuachu ended a five-match goal drought in emphatic fashion. The 32-year-old opened the scoring inside the first five minutes before Mohamed Salah doubled Trabzonspor’s advantage from the penalty spot.

Onuachu added his second in the 22nd minute to complete his brace and end his barren spell across all competitions. Ernest Muci and substitute Franculino Dju also found the net as Trabzonspor secured a comfortable victory.

The result provided a timely boost for the Turkish Cup holders as they continue their push for the title following a slow start to the season. Trabzonspor will now monitor Onuachu’s condition ahead of their league meeting with Konyaspor next weekend.