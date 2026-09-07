Arthur Okonkwo Receives Super Eagles Call-Up For AFCON Qualifier

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been called up to Nigeria’s squad for the Super Eagles’ opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The Championship club confirmed the 24-year-old’s selection earlier today, September 7, with Okonkwo set to join Eric Chelle’s squad for the September fixtures.

Okonkwo will be hoping to make his competitive debut for Nigeria after earning his first two senior caps during the Unity Cup in May. The Arsenal academy graduate kept clean sheets in both matches, starting the 2-0 semi-final victory over Zimbabwe before featuring in the 3-0 final win against Jamaica at The Valley.

His performances have earned him another opportunity with the national team, although he faces strong competition for the starting position. Stanley Nwabali remains a leading contender, while Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye provides another experienced option for Chelle.

Okonkwo has made four appearances for Charlton since joining the club on a season-long loan from Wrexham this summer. He previously developed through Arsenal’s academy before gaining senior experience with Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz and later establishing himself at Wrexham.

Nigeria will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Madagascar on Friday, September 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles will then travel to face Guinea-Bissau four days later as they continue their Group L campaign.

Nigeria are in a group that also includes Tanzania, who have already secured their place at the 2027 AFCON as one of the tournament’s co-hosts. As a result, the highest-ranked qualifying team apart from Tanzania will secure the group’s additional qualification place.