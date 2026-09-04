Amokachi Bags CAF A Licence In Morocco

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has added another feather to his coaching career after completing the CAF A coaching licence course in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the former striker announced the achievement in a Facebook post, saying he was grateful to the Moroccan Football Federation for giving him the opportunity to take part in the programme.

“Finally CAF A In The Bag. Thank U Moroccan Football Federation, For The Opportunity,” Amokachi wrote.

The football legend, popularly known as ‘The Bull’, has previously worked as a coach both in Nigeria and outside the country.

He also served as an assistant coach of the Super Eagles as part of his coaching career.

The latest qualification adds to Amokachi’s coaching credentials as he continues to build his career away from his playing days.

The CAF A License is one of the advanced coaching qualifications under the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) coaching education program.

Amokachi was one of Nigeria’s most famous strikers during his playing days and played a key role for the Super Eagles before moving into coaching.

Meanwhile, Thomas Dennerby is in contention to return as head coach of the Super Falcons as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) works to appoint a new technical crew before the team’s 2028 Olympic qualifiers.

The Swedish coach is reportedly the leading candidate, while former Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi and other Nigerian coaches remain under consideration.

The NFF’s interim leadership, headed by Emmanuel Ikpeme, wants the appointment completed before Nigeria face Comoros in October.

Naija News reports that the move follows the decision in August to ask Justine Madugu and his technical crew to step aside after the Falcons failed to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco and missed out on the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Before his dismissal, Madugu guided Nigeria to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in 2025.

National Sports Commission Director-General Bukola Olopade confirmed that a new technical team would be appointed before the Olympic qualifiers.

Dennerby, 65, previously managed the Super Falcons between January 2018 and September 2019. He led Nigeria to the 2018 WAFCON title in Ghana and guided the team to the knockout stages of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, their first last-16 appearance at the tournament in two decades.

He left the position following an administrative dispute with the NFF before taking charge of the Indian women’s national team, where he remained until his contract ended in 2023. Omagbemi is also in the frame after leading Nigeria to the 2016 WAFCON title.