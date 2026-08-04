Three Teams Secure Quarter-Finals Spot In WAFCON 2026

Cameroon, Morocco and Algeria have secured their places in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that the three countries booked their places in the last eight following impressive results in their respective group-stage matches.

Cameroon became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage after defeating Ghana 1-0 on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses currently sit at the top of Group D with six points from two matches.

The victory over Ghana means Cameroon have guaranteed a top-two finish in the group, regardless of the result of their final group match against Cape Verde.

The Cameroonians will now look to maintain their strong run as they prepare for the knockout stage of the continental competition.

Hosts Morocco also secured their place in the quarter-finals after playing out a goalless draw with Senegal in Rabat on Monday night.

The Atlas Lionesses finished at the top of Group A with seven points, ensuring their progression to the knockout stage.

The Moroccans had already put themselves in a strong position before the final group game and secured their place in the last eight ahead of Algeria.

Algeria also booked a quarter-final ticket after defeating Kenya 2-0 in their final Group A match.

The victory saw the Algerians finish second in the group with six points from three matches.

The result was enough to secure Algeria’s place in the quarter-finals alongside hosts Morocco.

With Cameroon, Morocco and Algeria already through, attention now shifts to the remaining group matches as the other teams battle for the final quarter-final places at the 2026 WAFCON.