WAFCON: Algeria, Morocco Qualify For 2027 Women’s World Cup

Algeria and Morocco have qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil after winning their respective quarter-final matches at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Algeria secured a historic first-ever qualification for the global tournament after coming from behind to defeat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1.

Morocco also booked their place at the World Cup after recording a 2-1 victory over South Africa.

Both North African countries automatically secured World Cup qualification by reaching the semi-finals of the WAFCON, in line with the qualification rules.

The Algerians had to fight back after falling behind before scoring twice to complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

Their semi-final qualification means they will now represent Africa at the 2027 global tournament in Brazil, Naija News reports.

The achievement marks a major milestone for women’s football in Algeria.

Morocco also continued their impressive run by defeating defending African champions South Africa 2-1.

The victory secured the hosts a place in the WAFCON semi-finals and, consequently, automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Morocco will now have another opportunity to challenge for the continental title while preparing for their appearance on the world stage.

Two more African countries will join Algeria and Morocco at the 2027 Women’s World Cup after the remaining WAFCON quarter-final matches.

Cameroon will face Nigeria on Sunday, with the winner automatically securing a place at the World Cup.

In the other quarter-final, Malawi will take on Ghana.

The winners of both matches will qualify automatically for Brazil 2027 after reaching the WAFCON semi-finals.

For Nigeria, the clash with Cameroon provides an opportunity for the Super Falcons to secure an early ticket to the global tournament.

Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa are not yet completely out of the World Cup race despite losing their quarter-final matches.

The two defeated quarter-finalists will meet in a play-off match on August 13 as part of the qualification process.

The winner of that encounter will advance to the 2027 Women’s World Cup alongside one of the other two losing quarter-finalists.

This gives the defeated teams another route to Brazil despite missing out on the WAFCON semi-finals.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be staged in Brazil.

The tournament will bring together the best women’s national teams from around the world, with African teams hoping to make a strong impression.

With Algeria and Morocco already through, two more African teams will earn automatic qualification after Sunday’s remaining quarter-final fixtures, while the other teams will continue their fight through the play-off route.