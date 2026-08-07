Barcelona Cancel Morocco Friendly Over Ceuta Border Crisis

Barcelona have cancelled their planned pre-season friendly against Moroccan club Ittihad Riadi Tangier because of the ongoing border crisis involving Ceuta.

The Spanish champions were due to play the match in north-western Morocco on 15 August as part of their build-up to the new season, but the fixture has now been called off.

“In light of the current uncertainty and circumstances, FC Barcelona considers playing the match would be inappropriate,” the club said in a statement.

Although Barcelona did not give a specific reason for the decision, BBC Sport reports that it is connected to the situation in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the North African coast that shares a border with Morocco.

The crisis escalated after about 78,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta by sea last week. Around 100 people died during the crossings, while the influx triggered political tensions among European Union countries that operate under the Schengen border agreement.

Most of the migrants have since returned to Morocco, but between 3,000 and 5,000 people are still believed to be in Ceuta. Italy has suspended its Schengen arrangement with Spain, with Finland and Denmark supporting the move, while the Czech Republic has called for Spain’s temporary suspension from the agreement.

The cancellation is Barcelona’s second pre-season fixture to be abandoned this summer after a planned match against Preston North End was also called off following the club’s training camp in the United Kingdom, where they faced Birmingham City.

Hansi Flick’s side are still expected to play Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Italian city of Udine before hosting Egyptian champions Al Ahly on 19 August. Barcelona will then begin the defence of their La Liga title with a home match against Elche on 23 August.