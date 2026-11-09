Bayern President Doubts Musiala Can Regain Former Best After Health Problems

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has expressed doubts over whether Jamal Musiala can return to his previous level of performance following a series of health problems.

Naija News reports that the 23-year-old Germany international suffered two collapses within four days during pre-season, with subsequent medical examinations revealing a treatable neurological dysfunction.

Musiala has scored twice in four appearances for Bayern across all competitions this season but has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in September. The attacking midfielder has recently returned to training as he works towards a comeback.

Speaking to Bavarian broadcaster BR24, Hoeness admitted that the midfielder’s health condition could affect his long-term performance, although medication could help manage the problem.

“We are facing a dilemma in this case, as he is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with the use of medication,” Hoeness said.

The Bayern honorary president, however, assured Musiala of the club’s continued support. The midfielder remains under contract with the German champions until 2030.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Lothar Matthaus believes Hoeness made the comments to challenge Musiala rather than undermine his confidence.

“He’s needling him a little. It’s not just about wrapping him in cotton wool. He also has to battle against adversity sometimes,” Matthaus told Sky90.

“Uli was looking to create that adversity with this statement.

“It’s fine for him to say something like that, because we can’t just put a positive spin on things and somehow wait for him to come back.

“If I were in Jamal Musiala’s position, that would be motivation enough to show Uli I’m back.”

Musiala joined Bayern in 2019 after progressing through Chelsea’s academy and made his first-team breakthrough at the German club aged 17.

He has since scored 71 goals and provided 38 assists in 235 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

The midfielder has also established himself as an important member of Germany’s national team and shared the Golden Boot as joint-top scorer at Euro 2024.