Bayern Munich Gives Update On Jamal Musiala’s Seizures

Bayern Munich is hoping that midfielder Jamal Musiala will return strong days after suffering a ‘temporary but treatable seizure’.

Naija News reported earlier that the 23-year-old German international fell to the ground just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Bayern’s 4-2 win.

The incident came only three days after a similar episode during the club’s pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig.

Musiala moved quickly to reassure supporters, explaining that doctors had identified a neurological dysfunction behind the episodes and that the condition did not pose a long-term health risk.

Amid concerns, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany announced on Friday that efforts are underway and that the club is optimistic things will return to normal.

He also clarified that the club was aware of the player’s situation long before it was made public this week.

Kompany has also noted that Musiala will miss Saturday’s season-opening Supercup clash away at Borussia Dortmund.

On why the recent seizure happened, the coach explained that it was as a result of Musiala changing his treatment.

“He made a slight change to his treatment, which caused some side effects. It’s perfectly normal to make changes to a treatment plan.

“Now we want to get things back to how it was before.”

On his part, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the club had been aware of the player’s condition for over a year.

“I understand there are many questions. But the initial shock for us was a long time ago. Therefore, we’re not talking about it that much at the moment,” Kompany added as he allays fears.

“We’ve been prepared for some time… We have procedures in place and we’re very optimistic.”

Naija News understands that aside from Musiala, Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry will also be missing from Bayern Munich’s match on Saturday.