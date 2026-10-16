Raphinha Reveals How Flick Convinced Him To Stay At Barcelona

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed that he had decided to leave the club before Hansi Flick’s arrival convinced him to reconsider his future at the Spanish giants.

The Brazil international said he had mentally prepared to end his Barcelona career when Flick took charge, but the German manager’s assurance that he would play an important role in his plans changed his mind.

According to Fabrizio Romano earlier today, October 16, Raphinha explained how Flick’s arrival marked a turning point in his career after he had already decided to seek a move away from the Catalan club.

“I knew I was leaving Barça. I had already made that decision mentally… then Flick arrived,” Raphinha said.

The winger revealed that Flick’s confidence in his ability came at a crucial moment, restoring his belief in his place within the squad and giving him a reason to remain at the club.

“Hansi told me he trusted me and that I was going to be important. In a moment like that, just a few words can change you,” he added.

Raphinha has gone on to become Barcelona’s captain and one of the club’s most in-form players. So far this season, he has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 8 games in all competitions.