Pedro Rodríguez Announces Retirement From Football

Spanish football star Pedro Rodríguez has announced his retirement from professional football.

Naija News reports that after more than 15 years at the highest level, the former Barcelona forward made the announcement in an emotional message on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, saying he was ready to begin a new chapter of his life.

“I feel that the time has come.

“The time to take a step forward and begin a new stage in my life,” Pedro said.

The Spaniard said he was proud of how his career turned out, adding that he had fulfilled the dream he had as a child.

“I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who were by my side to make it come true,” he said.

Pedro also expressed gratitude to football for the joy and memories it gave him throughout his career.

“Thank you, soccer, for making me so happy,” he added.

Pedro began his senior career at Barcelona, where he became an important member of the successful side managed by Pep Guardiola.

He won several domestic and European trophies with the Catalan club before leaving for Chelsea in 2015.

The forward later continued his career in Italy, where he played for Roma and Lazio.

At international level, Pedro was part of Spain’s golden generation and represented the country at major tournaments.

He was a member of the Spain team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the UEFA Euro 2012. His retirement brings an end to a career that took him across Spain, England and Italy, while earning him some of the biggest honours available in club and international football.