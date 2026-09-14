Lamine Yamal Declares Himself Deserving Of 2026 Ballon d’Or, Picks Mbappe As Main Rival

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has declared himself deserving of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, naming Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe as the only player he considers to be at his level in the race for the individual award.

Lamine Yamal believes his case is strengthened by Barcelona’s La Liga title and Spain’s World Cup triumph in North America, while Mbappe’s claims are largely based on his goalscoring record despite Real Madrid ending the season without a major trophy.

“I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won,” Yamal said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus+, excerpts of which were released ahead of the full programme on Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it.”

The 19-year-old was named La Liga’s best player for the 2025-26 season after helping Barcelona retain the league title before playing a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Yamal had taken a more cautious position last week, saying he believed he had a chance of winning the award but would not campaign for votes.

Mbappe has also backed his own candidacy after a prolific season. The France captain finished as the leading scorer at the World Cup, in La Liga and in the Champions League.

The Real Madrid forward said last week that he did not believe any player had enjoyed a better season than him, while stressing that the Ballon d’Or is an individual award despite the importance of team success.

Yamal and Mbappe faced each other at the World Cup, with Spain defeating France in the semi-final before going on to win the tournament.

Yamal finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting, while Mbappe placed third in 2023 when Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time.

Naija News gathered that the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced in London on October 26.