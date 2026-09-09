‘I Want It More Than Anything,’ Kylian Mbappe Reveals Career Priority

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has made winning the UEFA Champions League his top priority after helping the Spanish giants begin their European campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, while Federico Valverde added Real Madrid’s second goal. Carlos Augusto pulled one back for Inter after the break, but Jose Mourinho’s side held on to secure all three points.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid two years ago, said winning the Champions League with the Spanish giants remains his biggest ambition.

Asked about his priority for the season, the France international told CBS: “The Champions League is even more important. I play for the club of my dreams.

“I need to win the Champions League here in Madrid; I want it more than anything.”

Naija News reports that the 27-year-old is also among the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or and believes he has a strong chance of winning the individual award after scoring 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Mbappe is still waiting for his first major club trophy since joining Real Madrid. The Spanish side was eliminated by Bayern Munich in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The forward believes Real Madrid must improve collectively if they are to challenge for European glory this season.

“It’s really early. We just started the Champions League now; we started with a win,” Mbappe said.

“We want to be a collective; we want to be a team who can compete with all the best teams in the world.”

He added: “At Real Madrid, you always have to be at the top. I hope this year we’ll compete as a collective, to be where we want to be.”