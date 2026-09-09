Enzo Fernández Hails Haaland As ‘Animal, Beast’ After Man City’s Win Over Porto

Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernández has hailed Erling Haaland after the pair combined to inspire a 2-0 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Fernández set up Haaland for the opening goal in the 47th minute at the Estádio do Dragão, before the Norwegian striker added a second to complete his brace and seal an impressive away win for City.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport UK after the match, Fernández described Haaland as an “animal, a beast” and said he would always look for the striker when he is on the pitch.

“Haaland is an animal, a beast,” Fernández said.

“Every time I’m on the pitch, I will look for him.

“Hopefully I can give him more assists.

“Haaland is not just a great player but an amazing human being as well, and he welcomed me here and has helped me.

“I’m so happy; they welcomed me from the first minute when I walked into the door. Not just brilliant players, but they’re amazing human beings, and they’ve all been so kind to me.

“The fans have been absolutely brilliant, and it is a new step in my career. I’m so excited to get going.”

The match was also Fernández’s first Champions League appearance for Manchester City since his move from Chelsea.

Haaland continued his remarkable record in the competition with his two goals, taking his tally to 59 in 59 Champions League appearances. The Norway international now sits seventh on the tournament’s all-time scoring chart.