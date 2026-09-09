Champions League Results: Mbappé, Haaland Shine As Real Madrid, Man City Win

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland made impressive starts to their Champions League campaigns as Real Madrid and Manchester City secured victories on Tuesday, September 8.

Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Manchester City recorded a 2-0 away win against Porto. Aston Villa also opened their European campaign with a 3-2 victory over Club Brugge in Belgium.

Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead after Yann Bisseck’s attempted clearance fell to Brahim Díaz, who set up the France international to finish. Federico Valverde then doubled the hosts’ advantage after Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez was caught out.

Carlos Augusto pulled a goal back for Inter in the second half, but Real Madrid held on as Thibaut Courtois produced several important saves to protect their lead.

The win also handed José Mourinho a positive start to another Champions League campaign with Real Madrid following his return to the club.

In Portugal, Haaland scored both goals as Manchester City defeated Porto 2-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Norwegian striker put City in front early in the second half after a move involving Rayan Cherki and Enzo Fernández. He then completed his brace in stoppage time following a cut-back from Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The result gave new City manager Enzo Maresca a winning start in the Champions League. At the same time, Haaland continued his impressive form after scoring in each of City’s opening three Premier League matches.

Gianluigi Donnarumma also played a key role for City, making important saves as Porto searched for a way back into the match.

Aston Villa ended their goal drought with a 3-2 victory over Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

John McGinn opened the scoring in the 11th minute to end Villa’s wait for a goal after three goalless Premier League matches. Hugo Vetlesen equalised, but Emiliano Buendia restored Villa’s lead before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-1 shortly before half-time.

Nicolo Tresoldi converted a second-half penalty to give Brugge hope, but Villa held on under late pressure to secure their first win of the season.

Champions League results of the games played on Tuesday, September 8:

Club Brugge 2-3 Aston Villa

AEK Athens 1-0 LASK

Porto 0-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal

Lille 2-3 Real Betis