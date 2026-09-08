League Phase Of 2026/27 UEFA Champions League Starts Today [Matchday 1 Fixtures]

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase begins on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, with Matchday 1 fixtures taking place across three days.

The opening round has produced several major fixtures, with Real Madrid hosting Inter Milan and Manchester City travelling to Porto on Tuesday. Club Brugge will also welcome Aston Villa. Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray will start their campaigns on Wednesday, while Manchester United will face Sabah on Thursday.

Paris Saint-Germain begin the new campaign as the defending champions and will be looking to win the trophy for a third consecutive season. Five English clubs are also in the competition, with Arsenal hoping to go one step further after finishing runners-up last season. The Champions League final is scheduled for Madrid on 5 June 2027.

Naija News gathered that the league phase will run for eight matchdays and conclude on 27 January 2027.

2026/27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 fixtures and kick-off times

Tuesday, 8 September

5:45pm: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

5:45pm: AEK Athens vs LASK

8pm: Porto vs Manchester City

8pm: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

8pm: Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal

8pm: Lille vs Real Betis

Wednesday, 9 September

5:45pm: Barcelona vs Feyenoord

5:45pm: VfB Stuttgart vs Viking

8pm: Napoli vs Arsenal

8pm: Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid

8pm: Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava

8pm: Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Thursday, 10 September

5:45pm: Fenerbahçe vs Roma

5:45pm: PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk

8pm: Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt

8pm: Slavia Prague vs Lens

8pm: Como vs RB Leipzig

8pm: Manchester United vs Sabah