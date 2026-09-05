Guendouzi, Greenwood Punished Over Fenerbahce-Lyon Fight

Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood have been sanctioned by UEFA for their involvement in the heated scenes that followed Fenerbahce’s Champions League play-off win over Lyon last month.

Fenerbahce won the second leg 2-1 in France to advance 3-2 on aggregate, but a confrontation involving players and coaching staff from both sides erupted after the final whistle.

Guendouzi, who previously played for Lyon’s fierce rivals Marseille, received a four-match UEFA club competition ban, with two matches suspended for one year, and was fined 50,000 euros. UEFA said he was punished for “insulting others present at the match, provoking spectators and for violating the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Greenwood, who also joined Fenerbahce from Marseille during the summer, received a one-match suspended ban and a 30,000-euro fine for “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Lyon goalkeeping coach Antonio Ferreira was handed a five-match ban, with two suspended, after UEFA found him guilty of “serious assault”.

Both clubs were also fined 50,000 euros for their teams’ conduct. Fenerbahce said it was reviewing UEFA’s decisions and would pursue the necessary arbitration and appeal processes.

Guendouzi had been booed by Lyon supporters during the match and appeared to taunt them after the final whistle, later shouting “Allez l’OM” towards a pitchside camera. The France midfielder said he felt “disrespected” by supporters who had directed “insults” towards his family.