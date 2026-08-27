2026-2027 UEFA Champions League Draw In Full

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw has been completed, with 36 clubs learning the opponents they will face in the first stage of the competition.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Manchester City, while Real Madrid will face Arsenal in one of the standout ties.

Real Madrid will host Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven, while they travel to Arsenal, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens. The Spanish giants will face a tough test as they begin their campaign to regain the trophy.

Manchester City will host PSG, Sporting Club, Napoli and AEK Athens, with Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig and Lens awaiting them away from home. The draw has handed Pep Guardiola’s side a demanding schedule against some of Europe’s established clubs.

UEFA placed the 36 teams into four pots based on their club coefficient rankings before the draw. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, with two teams coming from each pot and one home and one away fixture against opponents from each pot.

The draw followed UEFA’s restrictions on domestic fixtures. English clubs cannot face each other in the league phase, while teams cannot be drawn against clubs from their own country. Each side can also face a maximum of two opponents from any other country.

UEFA also applied a new restriction on repeat home fixtures. A club cannot host an opponent that it hosted in either of the previous two league-phase seasons. The rule prevented potential home fixtures between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as well as Inter Milan and Arsenal.

PSG head into the competition as defending champions after beating Arsenal in last season’s final. The win made the French club only the second team in the Champions League era to retain the trophy, after Real Madrid won three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.

PSG also became only the 10th club in the competition’s 71-year history to win back-to-back European titles. They will now attempt to become the first team since Real Madrid to win the Champions League in three successive seasons.

Pot 1 featured PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Pot 2 contained Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Sporting, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis and PSV Eindhoven.

Pot 3 comprised Feyenoord, Lille, Bodo/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Pot 4 included Viking, Slovan Bratislava, Slavia Prague, VfB Stuttgart, LASK, AEK Athens, Como, Lens and Sabah.

Naija News reports that the league phase has replaced the traditional group stage, with each club playing eight matches against eight different opponents.

Below is the full draw of the league phase of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League campaign:

Real Madrid opponents are: Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), PSV (home), Roma (away), Leipzig (home), Shakhtar (away), LASK (home), AEK Athens (away).

Manchester City’s league phase opponents are: PSG (home), Barcelona (away), Sporting Club (home), Porto (away), Napoli (home), Leipzig (away), AEK Athens (home), Lens (away).

Inter Milan’s league phase opponents are: Liverpool (home) Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Borussia Dortmund (away), Shakhtar (home), Feyenoord (away), Stuttgart (home), Slovan Bratislava (away).

Barcelona’s league phase opponents are: Man City (home), PSG (away), Aston Villa (home), Sporting Club (away), Feyenoord (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home), Sabah (away).

Atletico Madrid will play: Bayern Munich (home), Liverpool (away), Manchester United (home), PSV (away), Fenerbahce (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), Viking (home), Stuttgardt (away)

Paris Saint Germain are drawn against: Barcelona (home), Man City (away), Roma (home), Aston Villa (away), Galatasaray (home), Villarreal (away), Bratislava (home, Como (away)

Liverpool will play: Atletico Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Porto (home), Club Brugge (away), Villarreal (home), Fenerbahce (away), Lens (home), LASK (away)

Arsenal have been drawn against: Real Madrid (home), Bayern Munich (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Real Betis (away), Lille (home), Napoli (away), Sabah (home), Slavia Prague (away)

Club Brugge will play: Liverpool (home), Inter Milan (away), Aston Villa (home), PSV (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), Napoli (away), Lens (home), Stuttgart (away).

Borussia Dortmund will play: Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), Real Betis (home), Aston Villa (away), Villarreal (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), AEK Athens (home), Sabah (away)

Porto have drawn: Manchester City (home), Liverpool (away), PSV (home), Real Betis (away), Napoli (home), Feyenoord (away), Slavia Prague (home), LASK (away)

Aston Villa will play: PSG (home), Barcelona (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Club Brugge (away), Fenerbahce (home), Galatasaray (away), Viking (home), Slavia Prague (away)

Real Betis will play: Arsenal (home), Bayern Munich (away), Porto (home), Borussia Dortmund (away), Feyenoord (home), Lille (away), Como (home), Slavia Bratislava (away)

Roma will play: Real Madrid (home), PSG (away), Sporting Club (home), Manchester United (away), Lille (home), Fenerbahce (away), Slavia Bratislava (home), AEK Athens (away)

Manchester United will play: Bayern Munich (home), Atletico Madrid (away), Roma (home), Sporting Club (away), Leipzig (home), Villarreal (away), Sabah (home), Como (away)

Sporting face: Barcelona (home), Man City (away), Man Utd (home), Roma (away), Galatasaray (home), Shakhtar (away), LASK (home), LENS (away)

PSV Eindhoven will play: Atletico Madrid (home), Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Porto (away), Shakhtar (home), Leipzig (away), Stuttgart (home), Viking (away)

Shakhtar Donetsk will play: Real Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Sporting (home), PSV (away), Fenerbahce (home), Leipzig (away), AEK Athens (home), Slavia Bratislava (away)

RB Leipzig will play: Man City (home), Real Madrid (away), PSV (home), Man Utd (away), Shakhtar (home), Feyenoord (away), LENS (home), Como (away)

Feyenoord have drawn: Inter Milan (home), Barcelona (away), Porto (home), Real Betis (away), Leipzig (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home), Viking (away)

Villarreal will play: PSG (home), Liverpool (away), Man Utd (home), Borussia Dortmund (away) ,Napoli (home), Fenerbahce (away), Sabah (home), Slavia Prague (away)

Bodo/Glimt have drawn: Atletico Madrid (home), Bayern Munich (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Club Brugge (away), Lille (home), Napoli (away), LASK (home), LENS (away)