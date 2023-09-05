Mason Greenwood Starts Life In Getafe with Harriet Robson Ahead Of His Unveiling

Embattled Manchester United and England international, Mason Greenwood has already started life at Spanish La Liga side Getafe alongside his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

The 21-year-old Englishman was seen training with his new teammates in Spain earlier today, September 5, ahead of his official unveiling as Getafe’s player at 6 p.m. later this evening.

Mason Greenwood has not played competitive football since January 2022 after his girlfriend, Harriet Robson took to her Instagram page to share images, videos, and audio containing evidence indicting him of being abusive.

Hours later, everything went sour for Mason Greenwood as United suspended him indefinitely, all the endorsement deals he had were withdrawn, and he was thrown into prison.

After a series of legal tussles, all charges against him were dropped in February 2023 but Manchester United started a 6 months probe into the scandal.

The internal probe ended in August and they didn’t find him guilty of the changes but decided to let him resuscitate his career away from the club due to fans’ protest against his return to Old Trafford.

While most clubs were scared to take him in, Getafe took the risk and signed him on loan. Naija News gathered that the loan deal has a January break clause and Manchester United will continue to pay most of his wages while in Spain.

After joining the club, Mason Greenwood posted on X, “I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started”.

While Mason Greenwood is hated by most fans in England due to the dropped charges against him, Getafe fans seem to be happy to have him at their club.

They have been seen wearing jerseys with Greenwood at the back and they have been seen showing him support on and off the internet.

Interestingly, Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, who exposed the Englishman as an abuser followed the footballer to Spain as they are still strongly together.

Harriet even took to her Instagram story earlier today to share a picture of herself wearing Getafe’s jersey and in the stands at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez while her embattled lover trained with his new teammates.

After Getafe’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last Saturday, reporters dragged Getafe’s manager, Jose Bordalas into Mason Greenwood’s physical assault and attempted rape scandal.

The coach responded, “It is too delicate a situation to trivialize this issue. Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

“We can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended – without a condemnatory sentence.

“He’s a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

Mason Greenwood is expected to make his Getafe debut against Osasuna on Sunday, September 17, days after the FIFA international break.