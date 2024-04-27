Erik Ten Hag Claims He Knows Why Marcus Rashford Is Poor This Season

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag claimed to know why one of his brightest stars last season, Marcus Rashford, has been struggling this season.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed one of his best forms last season in which he scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 56 games in all competitions.

The performance of the 26-year-old forward helped the Englishman to end the season as the club’s best player of the season. He was the top scorer in the Europa League (6 goals) and the top scorer in the EFL Cup (6 goals).

All his goals helped Manchester United to win just the EFL Cup and finished third in the 2022-2023 Premier League table.

Unfortunately, the 2023-2024 season has been a total disaster for Marcus Rashford as he has struggled to score goals.

So far this season, Rashford has managed to score just 8 goals and provided five assists in 40 games in all competitions.

Ahead of Manchester United vs Burnley clash which will kick off at 3 p.m. at Old Trafford later today, April 27, coach Erik ten Hag claimed Marcus Rashford’s drop in form was the player’s fault and also a reflection of the entire team.

“He knows, I know. It has to do with himself but also to do of course with the team. I already said our attacking game has improved a lot after the winter”, the Dutch tactician said.

“But before winter our attacking game was not good enough. I think it’s always the two factors I mentioned; it’s the team and it’s himself. They are of course related to each other.”