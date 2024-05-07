Erik Ten Hag Insists He Is Still The Right Manager For Man United After 4-0 Defeat

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has stressed that he is still the right man for the job at Old Trafford after his team suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag watched helplessly as his players suffered their 4th defeat in their last seven games. A brace from Michael Olise, and a goal each from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell did the damage for the Red Devils.

The defeat sparked speculations that Erik ten Hag will be sacked at the end of this season especially because they are now most likely to miss the opportunity of playing in Europe next season.

Note that the disappointing defeat has dropped Manchester United to the 8th spot on the league table with 54 points in 35 games, the same number of points as 7th-placed Chelsea.

The fact that Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 4-0 has made some fans believe that Arsenal will do the same against the Red Devils when they clash on Sunday, May 12. If United lose the game against the Gunners, it will be almost impossible for Ten Hag to keep his job at Old Trafford.

After the defeat to Palace, reporters asked the Dutch tactician if he still felt he is the right coach for the job at Old Trafford, the coach said, “Absolutely. If the right players are there, so available, then we have a good squad.”

He added: “I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could.

“It was not good enough, I have to take responsibility for that but I will find energy and prepare them for Sunday’s game.”