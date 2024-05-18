Jurgen Klopp Recalls Special Football Moments As He Bids Liverpool Farewell

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the club at the end of this season, has listed some moments at the club that he rated very high.

Klopp came to Liverpool in 2015 when the Premier League giants were at their lowest as they were struggling to win titles or even contend for major titles.

The owners of Liverpool were patient with him as he rebuilt the team and made them competitive in all competitions.

Under his watch, Liverpool won their first Premier League title since the rebranding of the league in the 1993-1994 season.

They won the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Earlier this season, Klopp announced that he would be exiting the club at the end of this season. At that point, the side was on the verge of winning multiple titles including the Premier League title but ended up with only the Carabao Cup.

In his last press conference in charge of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp revealed his best match, goal, assist, and save recorded under his watch.

The 56-year-old German tactician said: “I would say the best football we played was against Manchester City this year.

“We never controlled City like we did that day. That day we played the best.

“We won before but they were different games. We played really well and scored incredible goals against them but controlling a game against a team like that, putting them under pressure like that, we never did before. So that was my favourite, maybe 60 minutes.”

Jurgen Klopp added: “Best goal: Alisson Becker, Best assist: Trent Alexander-Arnold against Barcelona, Best save: Alisson Becker against Napoli.”