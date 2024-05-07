Paul Scholes Says Erik Ten Hag’s Time At United Is Up After 4-0 Defeat To Palace

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes believes the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, wouldn’t escape being sacked after the club’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Erik Ten Hag was expected to set up his team for victory against inconsistent Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, May 6, but his team completely fell apart thanks to a brace from Michael Olise, and a goal each from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell.

The disappointing defeat has dropped Manchester United to the 8th spot on the league table with 54 points in 35 games, the same number of points as 7th-placed Chelsea.

After the defeat, Paul Scholes who worked on Premier League Productions for the game alongside Michael Owen said it doesn’t look like Erik ten Hag would continue at United beyond this season.

He said: “It’s been a difficult one, I know Michael’s saying he’s felt it for a long time and the signs have been there that it’s going to be difficult for him to do it next year.

“But tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin, really.

“It felt like the end. If it is the end, I’m not sure what’s out there at the minute.

“I’ve felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn’t feel like it now.”

Manchester United players are expected to respond to the humiliating defeat when they take on Premier League title contenders, Arsenal on Sunday, May 12.