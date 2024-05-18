Ex-Arsenal Star Ian Wright Thinks Man City Are Too Good To Lose EPL Title

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has admitted that it will be extremely difficult for his former club to overtake Manchester City on the last day of the Premier League campaign.

Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two clubs still open to winning the Premier League title this season. They have competed for the league title all season long and the contest will officially end on Sunday, May 19.

Currently, Manchester City are topping the Premier League table with 88 points in 37 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal.

The only way the Premier League title race can end in Arsenal’s favour is if the Gunners beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and West Ham United defeat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 19.

There is a high possibility that Arsenal will defeat Everton who seem to have found their form in recent games, but the chances of Manchester City losing to inconsistent West Ham United is very slim.

Ian Wright said on Wrighty’s House podcast: “There is a scenario where something like that could happen [Man City drop points].

“I’m trying to find a way to hang on to hope!

“I’m so proud of this Arsenal team and I’m delighted they’ve taken it to the final day, these players deserve to have a slim, slim chance of something happening and that’s what they’ve got.

“You never know and this is what is so great about football. I keep thinking of different scenarios where we might be able to be champions but it’s hard to see past this light blue machine.”