Premier League Title: Pep Guardiola Picks Future Rival Of Manchester City

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has acknowledged that Arsenal have all it takes to be his team’s closest rivals in the Premier League.

The last six years have been for Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City team he has tactically built at the Etihad Stadium. In the said period, Manchester City have won four Premier League titles.

Last season, Guardiola won the Premier League for the third time in a row which equalled the record set by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

This season, the Spanish tactician is on the verge of winning the fourth Premier League title in a row for the first time in the history of the league. If that happens, that will make it five league titles in 6 years for Pep Guardiola.

Note that in the last six seasons, Liverpool have been the major rival to Manchester City and they succeeded in wrestling the title away from Guardiola once in five attempts.

Last season and this season, Arsenal have been there contending for the Premier League title with Manchester City but the Gunners have always slipped in favour of City.

Just like in the last season, Arsenal who were in the driver’s seat in this Premier League title race bottled it when they lost 2-0 against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on April 14.

At this point, Arsenal can only win this season’s Premier League title if they beat Everton and Manchester City lose to West Ham United on Sunday, May 19.

When Sky Sports asked Pep Guardiola who he thinks can rival Manchester City for the Premier League title in the future, the Spanish tactician said: “For the future? Arsenal are giving the message… and we take it.

“I have a few certain things in my life. I wake up in the morning and I am going to sleep in the night.

“The other certain[ty], with the age they [Arsenal] have, the manager they have, the way they’ve played the last two seasons – they will stay here for a long, long time. That’s why we get the message.”