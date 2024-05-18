‘Aaron Ramsdale Set To Leave Arsenal This Summer’

Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale seems to be set to leave the north London side after a difficult 2023-2024 season.

Ramsdale started his professional football career at Sheffield United before he moved to Bournemouth on January 31, 2017. He had loan spells at Chesterfield FC, and AFC Wimbledon before he returned to his childhood club, Sheffield United on August 19, 2021.

In his second spell at Sheffield United, the 26-year-old English goalkeeper was so good that Arsenal decided to pay €28 million for his services on August 20, 2021.

Ramsdale became an instant success at Arsenal as he was made the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in his debut season. He went on to make 78 appearances in his first two seasons.

The 2022-2023 season was arguably the best of his football career as he led Arsenal to battle for the Premier League title to the very end. Unfortunately, they lost it to Manchester City.

However, his fortunes turned negative ahead of the 2023-2024 season as coach Mikel Arteta decided to sign Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya on loan from Brentford.

Raya’s loan deal came with an option for a permanent deal which the goalkeeper and the Gunners are open to signing due to his prolific form at the club.

Note that Raya is the winner of the Premier League Golden Gloves this season after keeping 13 clean sheets for the Gunners.

Hence, Ramsdale has reportedly concluded that he might never regain his spot as Arsenal’s goalkeeper under the watch of coach Mikel Arteta who seems to prefer Raya over any other goalkeeper.

Note that Ramsdale has managed to make just six Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and that trend might continue if he remains at the club next season.

A report by Sky Sports claimed that Arsenal are willing to allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave if he chooses to and the English star is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Currently, Newcastle United are said to be the frontrunners for the signature of the 25-year-old goalie and they might close the deal in the first week of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports’ James Green said Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to a deal with Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window even though he still has two years left in his contract with Arsenal.