Transfer Update On Smith Rowe, Nelson, Duran, Alvarez, Maatsen, Olise, Tomori, Others

Arsenal are open to accepting a deal of £30 million for Emile Smith Rowe, a 23-year-old English midfielder, in this summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson has informed Arsenal that he wants to weigh his alternatives before considering leaving the club in this summer transfer window, the Athletic claimed.

Aston Villa have granted Chelsea permission to speak with 20-year-old Colombian attacker, Jhon Duran about personal terms, the Telegraph reported.

But the Blues aren’t sure if they want to move forward with the transfer deal for Duran, the Guardian claimed.

Villa have contacted Chelsea regarding Ian Maatsen, a 22-year-old Dutch left-back who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund the previous season, according to Sky Sports.

Everton have expressed interest in 26-year-old English forward Tammy Abraham of Roma, following in the footsteps of Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham, the Mail claimed.

If Jarrad Branthwaite, a 21-year-old English centre-back, is not willing to discuss a transfer deal with Everton, Manchester United are ready to explore alternative defensive targets, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old winger for Crystal Palace, Michael Olise, has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and they will pay a premium to complete the transfer, Teamtalk reported.

This summer, Manchester City will not consider any offers for the 24-year-old attacker Julian Alvarez of Argentina, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old Spanish winger Nico Williams, who Athletic Bilbao wants, has a release clause worth 50 million euros, according to London.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have contacted AC Milan over the possibility of signing 26-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former manager of Manchester United, now works for Uefa, offering technical analysis of games in the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany, the Mail reported.