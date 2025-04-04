Enzo Maresca Applauds Moises Caicedo After Chelsea Win Over Spurs

Chelsea’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, has hailed midfielder Moises Caicedo as potentially the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Enzo Maresca emphasized that Moises Caicedo’s humility and kindness stand out, making him a role model for his teammates.

In a tightly contested match against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night, Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory, thanks to a stunning goal by Enzo Fernàndez, who found the net with a powerful header in the 50th minute.

In the 58th minute, Caicedo seemed to have doubled Chelsea’s lead with another goal, only for it to be ruled out by VAR, a moment that stirred frustration among the home fans.

This crucial win allowed Maresca’s side to reclaim fourth place in the Premier League standings, accumulating 52 points and edging out Manchester City, who now sit 5th with 51 points.

Post-match, Maresca spoke glowingly about Caicedo, stating, “Moi Caicedo is so humble, so kind… so good. He’s one of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielder in the world right now. What truly sets him apart is his relentless dedication; every day, he gives his all in training. He is not just a player, but an example for everyone in the squad.”

The victory over Tottenham represents a significant moment for Chelsea, who had recently dropped to sixth place in the league standings after Manchester City’s success against Leicester City and Newcastle’s win over Brentford. The determination showcased by Chelsea in this London derby not only solidified their position in the top four but also increased the pressure on struggling Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

With the season progressing, securing a top-four finish is vital for Chelsea, as it would guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League, with the fifth-placed team likely to qualify as well, depending on the outcomes of ongoing European competitions involving English clubs.