Maresca Gives Update On Jackson, Palmer, Madueke, Lavia Ahead Of Chelsea Vs Spurs Clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is set to welcome back three crucial attackers for their Premier League showdown against Tottenham Hotspur this Thursday.

Chelsea are currently embroiled in a competitive battle to secure a top-four finish and a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League.

Despite an impressive 4-0 victory over bottom-placed Southampton, Chelsea’s offensive struggles are evident, as they have netted only six goals across their last eight matches in all competitions.

This disappointing run has seen them lose three of their last five league games, prompting Maresca to shift his line-up significantly. Notably, he has had to deploy winger Pedro Neto in an unfamiliar center-forward role due to ongoing injury issues among his attacking options.

However, the recent international break has provided a much-needed boost for Chelsea, allowing Maresca to reassess his squad. He confirmed that key players Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson are all available for selection against Tottenham, which could revitalize the team’s offense.

“Cole is back and feeling good. Noni is also in better shape, and Nico is ready as well,” Maresca remarked in his pre-match press conference.

In contrast, the team has suffered a significant setback with the news that midfielder Romeo Lavia will be sidelined for the match against Spurs.

Maresca disclosed that Lavia, who has been recovering from previous injuries since joining the club from Southampton in the summer of 2023, encountered a fresh setback during training just a few days before the upcoming fixture.

“He was showing real progress, but unfortunately, we faced an unexpected issue one or two days ago,” Maresca explained, adding that they would monitor Lavia’s condition in the coming hours to assess his recovery.

Lavia’s continued injury problems have hindered his development at Chelsea, leaving Maresca with a challenging task as he prepares his side for what promises to be a fiercely contested match against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.