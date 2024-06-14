Mats Hummels Confirms Exit From Borussia Dortmund After 13 Years

German Bundesliga icon, Mats Hummels has confirmed that his time with Borussia Dortmund is officially over after 13 years at the side.

The 35-year-old Mats Hummels was part of the Dortmund side that reached the Champions League final in the just-concluded season.

Recall that he was also part of the Dortmund squad that reached the Champions League final during the 2012-2013 season.

Unfortunately, he lost the two finals leaving him with no Champions League title in his 13-year reign at the German Bundesliga giants.

Mats Hummels, who joined Borussia Dortmund first on loan from Bayern Munich in 2008, is leaving the Black and Yellow after making 508 appearances across two spells.

“Borussia Dortmund fans, my time at the Black & Yellows has come to an end after 13 years in total”, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner with Germany told Dortmund’s official website.

“It was a huge honour and a joy for me to play for BVB for such a long time, and to be almost ever-present on the journey from 13th place in the table in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund represents today.

“This club and its fans are something very special – and for me even more than that.”

Note that apart from leading Borussia Dortmund to two Champions League finals, Mats Hummels helped the club to win two Bundesliga, two DFB-Pokal, and one DFL-Supercup in 13 years.

A statement from Dortmund announcing his departure reads: “After 13 successful years in total, Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels (35) is to leave the club.

“This decision follows discussions between BVB Managing Director for Sport Lars Ricken, Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl, and Mats Hummels this week.”