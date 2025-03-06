Manuel Neuer To Be Sidelined After Tearing Muscle In Wild Goal Celebration

Bayern Munich’s captain, Manuel Neuer faces a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering a torn calf muscle during an exuberant goal celebration in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Manuel Neuer sustained the injury after Jamal Musiala scored the second goal for Bayern, putting the team ahead 2-0 in the last 16 first-leg tie.

Neuer was visibly limping and was promptly substituted in the second half, making way for debutant goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who stepped in to fill the crucial role.

Following the match, Bayern issued an official statement on Thursday, confirming the nature of the 38-year-old’s injury and stating that Neuer “would be out for the time being,” leaving fans concerned about the impact on the team’s upcoming matches.

Bayern’s head coach, Vincent Kompany, expressed disappointment about the incident during his post-match comments, remarking, “It’s a shame for us,” reiterating the adverse effects such injuries can have on a team’s dynamics, especially at this critical juncture of the competition.

Neuer’s injury is particularly concerning given the veteran goalkeeper’s recent struggles with fitness; he had only just returned to full form after a lengthy absence due to a broken leg sustained in a skiing accident in December 2022, which sidelined him until October 2023.

Jonas Urbig, the 21-year-old goalkeeper who recently joined Bayern from Cologne during the winter transfer window, made his debut on a high-stakes stage but encountered little action as Bayern maintained a dominant grasp over the match against the defending German champions.

With Bayern Munich comfortably sitting eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with only 10 games left to play, the team now prepares to travel to Leverkusen for the return leg in the Champions League next week, putting them in a favourable position to advance further in the tournament despite the Manuel Neuer’s injury.