Super Eagles’ Nathan Tella Frustrated Over Leverkusen’s Draw With Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen winger, Nathan Tella has described his team’s hard-fought 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich as frustrating.

Despite dominating large stretches of the game, the reigning champions, Bayer Leverkusen, were only able to walk away with a single point from the encounter.

Leverkusen’s side, managed by Xabi Alonso, showcased their attacking prowess as they struck the woodwork on two occasions and squandered several clear opportunities that could have tilted the scoreline in their favour.

The result was particularly disappointing for Leverkusen, as it marked a missed opportunity to close the gap on Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, in an interview with Bayer Leverkusen’s official website, Tella emphasized the positive aspects of their performance, expressing a sense of pride in the team’s efforts.

“It’s frustrating not to secure the three points,” he remarked. “But as a collective, we can take pride in how we played. I genuinely believe we were the superior side throughout the match.

“Had we managed to convert one of our numerous chances into a goal, it would have emphasized our dominance. Unfortunately, football can be cruel, and some games simply end without the desired result.”

Meanwhile, La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid continue to keep a close eye on Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Earlier this year, Leicester turned down multiple offers for the Nigerian international during the winter transfer window as they focused on their fight for survival in the Premier League.

Reports from Caught Offside indicate that Atletico Madrid is poised to make another attempt to secure Ndidi’s services after the current season.

The midfielder has also drawn interest from other notable clubs, including Spanish side Real Betis and Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, highlighting his growing appeal in European football.

After overcoming a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly two months, Ndidi has recently returned to action for Leicester City.

The 28-year-old joined the Foxes from Belgian Pro League team KRC Genk in January 2016 and solidified his commitment to the club by signing a new three-year contract with the former Premier League champions last summer, indicating his desire to continue contributing to the club’s ambitions.