Carlo Ancelotti Explains Why Real Madrid Won 2023-2024 Champions League

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti believes that the tradition of the side made it easier for them to beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final.

During the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1, Carlo Ancelotti and his boys were outplayed by Borussia Dortmund in the first 45 minutes.

The German Bundesliga side had a series of goalscoring opportunities which they couldn’t convert as they allowed the first half to end barren.

In the second half, Real Madrid came out smoking and Dortmund fell flat, especially after the one-hour mark.

As expected, Carlo Ancelotti’s players took their chances as goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr earned the Spanish giants record-extending 15th Champions League title.

After the game, Ancelotti told TNT Sports that his side won the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final because there were no egoistic players in the squad and the team is easy to manage.

“It is the history and tradition of the club, of course, the quality of the players, the club is a family, we work together without problems and the atmosphere is really good in the dressing room”, Ancelotti said.

“I need to thank the club and the players, no big egos, really humble, it was not difficult to manage the squad this season.”