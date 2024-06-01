UCL Final: Vinicius, Carvajal Score As Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund To Win 15th Champions League Title

Real Madrid won their 15th UEFA Champions League title after Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal helped them beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium earlier today, June 1, 2024.

Borussia Dortmund started the Champions League final like a house on fire recording a series of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities which they failed to do justice to.

The first biggest chance in the Champions League final fell to Karim Adeyemi who made a great run forward and found himself one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois but failed to beat the Belgian goalkeeper in the 21st minute of the encounter.

In the 23rd minute, Borussia Dortmund had the chance to score again as Niclas Füllkrug slid to push the ball forward but the woodwork stopped the attempt to keep the game barren.

After Borussia Dortmund blew away a series of chances in the first half, the table turned greatly in the second half, especially after the hour mark as Real Madrid recorded a good number of chances.

Toni Kroos whose appearance in the Champions League final was his last for Real Madrid, provided the cross that landed on the head of Carvajal who nodded it home in the 74th minute.

That was the first goal for the 32-year-old Spanish right-back in five years and was all the Spanish side needed to completely take control of the game.

Vinicius was relatively quiet in the game, especially in the first half, but turned up when it mattered the most as he made a loud claim to the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward who scored the winner for Real Madrid during the 2021-2022 Champions League final, did the same again this season.

Ian Maatsen was the culprit for this second goal as he decided to square the ball backwards which Jude Bellingham intercepted and passed it to Vinicius who buried it in the 83rd minute.

The 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund earned Real Madrid a record 15 UEFA Champions League titles, first win at the Wembley stadium, and also made it the first time in five seasons that the UCL final ended with more than a goal.