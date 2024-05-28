Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Where He Wants To End His Coaching Career

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has revealed that he aims to retire from the Spanish La Liga giants but didn’t place a specific timeline on it.

Carlo Ancelotti started coaching in 1992 when he served as an assistant coach of Italy’s national team. He remained in that position until 1995.

Ancelotti went on the coach ten different clubs across Europe including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, and Bayern Munich.

The 64-year-old Italian tactician has won virtually everything in club football and he is the only football manager who has won league titles in the top five leagues in Europe – La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful coaches in the UEFA Champions League which he has won four times, twice with Real Madrid and twice with AC Milan.

The former Italy international is on the verge of winning his 5th Champions League title and third for Real Madrid as he is expected to lead Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Ancelotti has spent a combined five years at Real Madrid. He renewed his stay at the club earlier this season. He currently has until the end of the 2024-2025 season left in his contract.

In an interview with Repubblica, Carlo Ancelotti said he intends to end his managerial career whenever Real Madrid decides not to continue working with him.

“I will retire as Real Madrid manager. My career will finish at Real Madrid,” he said.

“As long as Real Madrid wants me to stay, I will be here available for the club.”

