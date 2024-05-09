Carlo Ancelotti, Sunday Oliseh Anoint Vinicius Junior For 2024 Ballon d’Or

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti believes that his Brazilian winger, Vinicius Junior, should win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius Junior is arguably one of the best dribblers in the world of football currently and he has been very prolific in terms of scoring goals and providing assists.

So far this season, the 23-year-old Brazilian right-winger has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 games in all competitions for Real Madrid.

He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 9 Champions League games as he helped the club to qualify for their 18th UCL final in history.

After Vinicius Junior helped Madrid to knock out Real Madrid from the Champions League, 4-3 on aggregate, reporters asked coach Carlo Ancelotti who in his team could win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, the veteran tactician said, “I think Vini Jr. is close to winning the Ballon d’Or.”

In the same vein, former Nigeria midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has hailed coach Ancelotti and described him as an ‘extraordinary coach.’

The former Super Eagles coach also said Vinicius Junior deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or due to his performance so far this season.

“Wow! Extraordinary Ballon D’or worthy Vinicius jr + extraordinary coach Carlo Ancelotti + an absolute top Real Madrid”, Oliseh posted on X.

“Turned defeat to legendary victory in 3 Minutes! I love Real’s non-stop variety of football philosophy. A tactical blast watching Real beat Bayern Munich.”