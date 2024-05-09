Tuchel Explains Why He Substituted Harry Kane In Real Madrid Vs Bayern Clash

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has clarified why he decided to substitute his best striker, Harry Kane, during the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final clash in Germany.

Unfortunately, Harry Kane couldn’t get much of the ball in the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, May 8. Alphonso Davies helped Bayern to score the match-opener in the 68th minute.

In the 85th minute, coach Thomas Tuchel decided to substitute the England international for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Most football enthusiasts thought Tuchel decided to substitute Kane because he wanted to defend his slim one-goal lead.

Unfortunately, that backfired as Real Madrid scored the equaliser three minutes after Harry Kane’s exit from the game through the boots of substitute, Joselu in the 88th minute.

The erroneous goalkeeping of Manuel Neuer who had made a series of saves in the tie led to the equalizer.

In the 91st minute, Joselu was at the right place and at the right time as he tapped in what ended up as the match-winner.

After the 4-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich fans and some other football enthusiasts criticized coach Tuchel for taking off Kane.

While responding to the critics in an interview with TNT Sports, coach Thomas Tuchel said, “We started with a front four and all four had to go out with injury or cramp.

“Kane was having back problems, it was no longer possible. The front four all said they had to go.”