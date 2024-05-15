2024 Ballon d’Or: Militao Chooses Vinicius Over Bellingham, Ancelotti Rules Out Kroos

Real Madrid defender, Eder Militao believes that Brazilian winger, Vinicius Junior is more qualified for the 2024 Ballon d’Or than English midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

In the last two seasons, Vinicius Junior has proven to be a very important member of the Real Madrid squad and that of the Brazil national team.

So far this season, the 23-year-old Brazil international has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 games in all competitions for Real Madrid. Aside from scoring and providing assists, Vinicius is blessed with pace, dribbling skills, and strength.

In the same season that Vinicius Junior has been unstoppable, Jude Bellingham who just joined Real Madrid last summer, has been one of the best youngsters in the world. The Englishman has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 40 games in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

Due to his form for Real Madrid and England national team, some football enthusiasts believe Jude Bellingham is good enough for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

But according to MadridXtra, Militao said, “Both great but Vinicius.

“Vinicius for Ballon d’Or? He’s the best, if he keeps going he can win it soon.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out his veteran midfielder, Toni Kroos, from the possibility of winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The Italian veteran tactician however noted that Kroos, 34, can win the award if he helps Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and help Germany to win the European Championship.

The coach said, “Ballon d’Or for Kroos? Yes, I would like it but he won’t win it. Or maybe…anything can happen.

“There is the Euro this summer if he wins the Champions League and the Euro with Germany… he could fight for the Ballon d’Or.”