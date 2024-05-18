Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies Reveals Davido’s Songs Help Him Before Matches

Canadian left-back, Alphonso Davies said the songs of Nigerian music icon, Davido are among the songs he often uses to prepare for football matches.

Alphonso Davies is arguably one of the most wanted wingbacks in the world due to his pace, tackling, dribbling, and ability to score goals from tight angles.

The 23-year-old defender who is a citizen of both Liberia and Canada, left the United States club, Vancouver, for Bayern Munich on January 1, 2019, for a transfer fee worth €14 million.

Since then, Davies has played 194 games, scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich. He has helped Bayern to win one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, Five Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Super Cup, and many other titles.

In a video the official Instagram page of the German Bundesliga posted earlier in the week, Davies was seen making a list of songs that keep him motivated before football matches.

The Canada international said, “If I could only have five songs that I could listen to before games? That’s very tough! Okay, number one is ‘Nonstop’ by Drake, number two is ‘Fein’ by Travis Scott, number three is ‘Tombstone’ by Rod Wave, number four is ‘Legend Can Never Die’ by Davido, and number five is ‘No Competition’ by also Davido.”

Alphonso Davies played 41 games for Bayern Munich this season in which he scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions. His current contract with Bayern will expire on June 30, 2025.