Joselu Helps Real Madrid Knockout Bayern Munich, To Play Borussia Dortmund In Champions League Final

For the first time in the history of Real Madrid, they will play the UEFA Champions League final in England after seeing off Bayern Munich in Spain.

Real Madrid have played in 17 Champions League finals but they have never played any in England, a record they will erase on June 1 when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium in London.

In the semi-finals of the competition, Real Madrid went against Bayern Munich who have played in the final of the competition 11 times. The first leg of the semi-final tie ended in a 2-2 draw in Germany a week ago.

In the second leg of the tie, the two sides played a 0-0 draw throughout the first half and the capacity-filled Santiago Bernabéu had to wait until the 68th minute to witness a goal. Alphonso Davies who was a second-half substitute scored the match opener in a very spectacular manner as he curved the ball into the net from a very tight angle.

Immediately after the goal, coach Carlo Ancelotti made mass changes and decided to introduce on-loan striker, Joselu who interestingly became the hero of the night.

The 34-year-old German-born striker took advantage of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s error to score the equalizer in the 88th minute.

One minute after the regulation time, Joselu scored the match-winner that was almost ruled out for offside before the VAR intervened and upheld it.

With the controversial goal, Real Madrid won the game 2-1 and progressed to the final of the 2023-2024 Champions League campaign 4-2 on aggregate.