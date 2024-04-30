Champions League: Vinicius Helps Real Madrid To Survive Bayern Munich

It took the brilliance of Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid to survive a great scare at the hands of Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Earlier today, April 30, Real Madrid travelled to Germany to take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena with the hope that they could return to Spain with the maximum three points.

The start of the game looked like Carlo Ancelotti and his boys would get their way as they recorded a very early goal through the boots of Vinicius in the 24th minute of the fierce encounter.

The visitors went into the break with the slim lead which ended 8 minutes after the commencement of the second half. Leroy Sané gifted the home side the equalizer in the 53rd minute.

Four minutes later, Bayern Munich completely turned the game around as they took the lead for the first time in the encounter. Harry Kane made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

When the spectators at the Allianz Arena thought the home team would walk away with the slim lead, Vinicius stepped up and converted a spot-kick for Real Madrid.

The 2-2 scoreline means that a winner must emerge in the return leg which will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.