Toni Kroos Confirms His Retirement From Professional Football

Germany international, Toni Kroos has confirmed that he will retire from professional football after the 2024 European Championship in his home country this summer.

Toni Kroos started his football career at Bayern Munich on July 1, 2007, after playing for the club’s youth team for a year. He played a season on loan at Bayern Munich between 2009 and 2010.

On July 7, 2014, Kross made his big move to Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for a transfer fee worth €25 million. Since then, the 34-year-old German midfielder has made 463 appearances for Real Madrid in which he scored 28 goals and provided 98 assists.

So far this season, the German midfielder who returned from international retirement earlier this season has played 46 games out of 52 games in all competitions. He has scored 1 goal and provided 9 assists for Madrid this season.

Hence, he was not expected to retire from football outrightly even though his current contract with Real Madrid will expire on June 30, 2024.

However, he decided to announce his retirement which means that Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be his last game for the club.

Toni Kroos wrote on his Instagram page earlier today, May 21: “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world.

“After 10 years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one.

“At the same time, this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship.

“As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it on my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: go for 15!!! HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!”

