Toni Kroos Extends Real Madrid Contract

German professional footballer, Toni Kroos, has extended his contract with Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

The new deal would have the 33-year-old midfielder remain at Real Madrid till June 30, 2024.

Naija News understands that Kroos signed the agreement on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Kroos joined Los Blancos in 2014. He would now play for the Spanish football club for the 10th season since he was signed.

He has won 20 titles with Real Madrid, including four Champions Leagues, having played 417 games for the club.

Kroos, the 2014 World Cup winner who retired from international duty in 2021, is the most successful men’s German footballer of all-time.

Meanwhile, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has claimed that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has already consented to a contract extension with the club.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen Scored 26 goals and provided four assists in the league as he helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in more than three decades.

The Naples-based side is eager to build on their success in the coming 2023–2024 season, and Osimhen is seen as the centrepiece of that project.

Amidst Napoli’s plans for the 24-year-old striker whose contract will expire on June 30, 2025, elite clubs across Europe are interested in his services.

Osimhen is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

On Monday, Rudi Garcia was formally announced as Napoli’s new manager after Luciano Spalletti decided to resign as the club’s manager. During the event, Osimhen’s future at the club was brought up.

Speaking to reporters, De Laurentiis said, “We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebration, so we already have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract.

“I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, we would consider it, as is only natural.”