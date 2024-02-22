Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos Returns To Germany National Team

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, has confirmed his intention to return to international football barely five months before the 2024 European Championship.

Toni Kroos grew from the Germany youth team to the team’s senior team ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The midfielder was part of the Germany national team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup. After a series of ups and downs with the national team, he decided to retire from the national team in 2021.

Since then, Toni Kroos has stayed away from the national team as he focused on his club career at Real Madrid.

Kroos’ absence from the team was felt during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the team struggled throughout the group stage and didn’t make it to the knockout stage.

Earlier today, February 22, Toni Kroos took to his Instagram page to announce that he will be available for the Germany national team ahead of the March international break.

“Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March,” Kroos wrote on Instagram.

“Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I’m up for it and I’m sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!”