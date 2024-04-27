Ancelotti Gives Clarification On Arda Guler’s Future At Real Madrid

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has confirmed that his youngster, Arda Guler will remain at the club in the forthcoming 2024-2025 season.

Arda Guler who is currently 19-year-old joined Real Madrid from Turkish side, Fenerbahce, for a transfer fee worth €20 million on July 6, 2023.

Since his arrival at the Spanish La Liga giants, the Turkish attacking midfielder has been unable to establish himself in the team. He has however been able to make 8 appearances in all competitions in which he scored two goals.

Arda Guler’s latest goal for Real Madrid came against Real Sociedad on Friday, April 26, 2024. In the game, coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to start the youngster and ended up becoming the difference maker in the 1-0 win over Sociedad.

After the game, reporters took on Ancelotti over the future of Guler at the club which looks uncertain due to his lack of game time.

But Carlo Ancelotti who still have two more seasons on his contract with Real Madrid, said the Turkish youngster won’t be sent on loan next season.

“Arda will be a very important player for us in the future. There’s no doubt that he stays here next year”, Ancelotti said.

“He has extraordinary quality. He has talent, he has a gift. He’s worked hard… he’s training very well, but he’s very young.

“Little by little, he’ll be more involved in this squad. He’s scored the most goals per minute played, that’s the gift he has.”