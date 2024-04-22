Xavi Hernandez Hails FC Barcelona After 3-2 Defeat To Real Madrid

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has hailed the performance of his team against Real Madrid despite recording his third successive El Clasico defeat so far this season.

On Sunday, April 21, FC Barcelona visited Santiago Bernabéu to take on Spanish La Liga table toppers Real Madrid in their 32nd league game of the season.

Unfortunately, the hosts came from a goal down to record a 3-2 win over their fierce arch-rivals, FC Barcelona.

During the game, Barca had the best of the ball possession (54 percent) and had more shots than their hosts. But all that ended in vain as the team suffered a massive setback in the title race.

In the 18th minute of the game, Vinicius Junior cancelled out Andreas Christensen’s 6th-minute strike. In the 69th minute, FC Barcelona restored their lead through the boots of Fermín López.

Unfortunately, the game turned against Barca in the last 20 minutes of the encounter as Vázquez scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute and Jude Bellingham scored the winner in injury time.

“I am proud of the team, especially in the second half,” Xavi said.

“We tried. We were good, but mistakes have cost us the defeat.

“Normally, based on how the game went, we win. We deserved the victory. We created more and defended well. We controlled the game.”

The 3-2 win means that Real Madrid are currently topping the Spanish La Liga table with 81 points in 32 games, 11 points above second-placed FC Barcelona.