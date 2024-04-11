Xavi Hernandez Names Stand Out Players In PSG Vs Barcelona UCL Clash

Advertisement

FC Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has named some of his players who stand out during the UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, April 10.

On the said day, FC Barcelona were at the Parc Des Princes to take on PSG in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Raphinha gave FC Barcelona the lead in the 37th minute. Ousmane Dembélé scored the equalizer for PSG three minutes after the commencement of the second half.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead for the first time in the game in the 50th minute but goals from Raphinha in the 62nd minute and Andreas Christensen in the 77th minute sealed a 3-2 away win for Barca.

After the game, coach Xavi Hernandez hailed Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Andreas Christensen who he said stood out for Barca during the game.

“We played well, we defended well and attacked. Tactically we did really well. They changed a lot of players, we defended [Kylian] Mbappe really well”, the Spanish tactician told TNT Sports.

“We created many chances, Raphinha and Robert [Lewandowski] made the difference, and Pedri helped us a lot. Very happy and very proud of the team.

“[Andreas] Christensen also with the corner, we did so well. Big win but half work, a game in Barca will be tough. PSG is one of the best teams in the world right now.”

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez has insisted that PSG are still the favourites to qualify for the semi-finals despite having an advantage over the French side going into the second leg of the tie in Spain.

PSG need at least a 2-0 win over FC Barcelona in Spain on Tuesday, April 16, to secure a spot in the next round of the Champions League.

However, Xavi said, “PSG are still the favourites.

“I’m very proud, everything worked well. We have to improve our concentration in the first minutes of the second half.

“We managed to mature and recover from a match that became very difficult.”