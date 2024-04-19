Highest Goalscorers In Champions League, Europa League Ahead Of Semi-finals

After the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain and Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the highest goalscorers of the respective tournaments.

Mbappe has scored 8 goals so far in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign, while Aubameyang has scored 10 goals so far in the Europa League.

All eyes will be on them to remain the highest goalscorers in the respective tournaments when the semi-finals kick in.

Mbappe is expected to improve his goal tally against Borussia Dortmund in the two-legged Champions League semi-finals, while Aubameyang is expected to increase his tally against Atalanta in the Europa League semi-finals.

Below are the UEFA Champions League highest goalscorers ahead of the semi-finals:

8 goals – Kylian Mbappe (Paris)

7 goals – Harry Kane (Bayern)

6 goals – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid), Erling Haaland (Man City)

5 goals – Julian Alvarez (Man City), Phil Foden (Man City), Galeno (Porto), Rasmus Hojlund (Man United), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

4 goals – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Evanilson (Porto), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar) and Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Below are the UEFA Europa League highest goalscorers ahead of the semi-finals:

10 goals – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

7 goals – Romelu Lukaku (Roma)

6 goals – João Pedro (Brighton)

5 goals – Victor Boniface (Leverkusen), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos), Juninho (Qarabağ), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) and Patrik Schick (Leverkusen).