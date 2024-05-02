Champions League: Luis Enrique Reveals Why PSG Lost To Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint Germain manager, Luis Enrique believes that his players were not intense enough against Borussia Dortmund.

Coach Luis Enrique led PSG to Signal Iduna Park with the hope that they could grab a draw or even a win against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

But that wasn’t to be as 31-year-old German centre-forward Niclas Füllkrug gave Borussia Dortmund the lead in the 36th minute.

Afterwards, the two sides failed to score even though PSG enjoyed most of the ball possession, especially in the second half.

At the end of the mostly opened encounter, Borussia Dortmund escaped with a narrow 1-0 win to go into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie with a huge advantage.

After the game, coach Luis Enrique said, “It has been an exceptional atmosphere for the two teams and in Paris we will be supported by our audience.

“Our goal was to press. We have tried to defend ourselves on their right side and defend their long balls. They are a very well-worked team.

“In the first half, we were a little less intense in attack, in the second it was totally different.”

PSG are condemned to beat Borussia Dortmund with at least a 2-0 scoreline in the return leg of the tie at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7.